Ahead of Giants series, MLB makes another weird pro-Dodgers graphic

By Eric Ting
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Los Angeles Dodgers' walk-off win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game Wednesday night, Major League Baseball's social media team whipped up a picture graphic that had baseball fans collectively asking, "Why?" The graphic shows the underside of a Dodgers player (Mookie Betts judging...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

