Presenting the Giving Tree Kid’s Hierarchy of Needs.

By Jessie Gaynor
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1964, Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree was published. As children’s classics go, this one is divisive: it is about noble self-sacrifice? Generosity turned to martyrdom, run amuck? Millennial parent burnout??? Silverstein himself said of the book, “It’s about a boy and a tree. It has a pretty sad ending.”

lithub.com

