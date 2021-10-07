CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Planning Day resumes in St. Paul this weekend, with virtual sessions also available

By Gita Sitaramiah
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the big events for financial literacy each year in the Twin Cities will resume this weekend in a hybrid style influenced by post-pandemic work and life habits. About 20 financial planners will provide advice at Financial Planning Day this Saturday in St. Paul. Anyone can drop by for one-on-one advising from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilder Center, 451 Lexington Parkway N.

