COLUMBUS, OH – Last Thursday morning, a suspect was in the parking lot of Resch’s Bakery at 4061 E. Livingston Ave. and approached the 81-year-old victim by his vehicle. He threatened the victim for money then reached into the victim’s pants pocket. The victim pushed the suspect’s hand away. The suspect then slapped the victim in the face knocking off his glasses. The suspect walked away from the scene.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO