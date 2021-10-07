Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hancock, Putnam, Taliaferro, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Hancock; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Warren, eastern Putnam, northern Hancock, southeastern Greene and southern Taliaferro Counties through 215 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was extending from near Barnett to Rockville, and moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Warrenton, White Plains, Norwood, Sharon, Camak, Reynolds at Lake Oconee, Liberty, Springfield, Cadley, Oconee Springs Park, Rockville, Powelton, Barnett, Mesena, Shoulderbone and Raytown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH