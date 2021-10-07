CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew granted access to confidential files that could end sexual abuse case

By Maya Lou
ohmymag.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew has taken yet another unexpected turn, as the US judge has finally given his legal team permission to view the settlement that took place between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein in 2009. Giuffre, Epstein and the Prince. Epstein, a convicted sex offender who...

