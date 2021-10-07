CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Minnesota in Final Preseason Road Tilt

Cover picture for the articleHagel - K. Dach - Borgstrom. Following Wednesday's assignment of nine more players to Rockford, Chicago's camp roster stands at 36 players entering the final two preseason games: 20 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders. Needing to get that number down to 23 players overall by early next week, tonight's game in Minnesota, in particular, could be one of the last chances for players to make their cases before the opening night lineup.

