Economy

HAMA survey reveals performance, M&A trends ahead

By Jeff Weinstein
Hotels Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Hotel Asset Managers Association (HAMA) survey of 90 of its 200 members this week reflected most of what the hotel community has been saying for the last six months – slightly less pessimism about ongoing performance metrics, a bit more optimism about forecasts over the next few years, ongoing concerns about labor shortages and growing interest in acquisition versus disposition. In a Zoom media session on Tuesday led by Larry Trabulsi, executive vice president at CHMWarnick, the tone was relatively optimistic among asset managers who work on behalf of owners, with a bit of hedging. The bigger message…

