HAMA survey reveals performance, M&A trends ahead
A new Hotel Asset Managers Association (HAMA) survey of 90 of its 200 members this week reflected most of what the hotel community has been saying for the last six months – slightly less pessimism about ongoing performance metrics, a bit more optimism about forecasts over the next few years, ongoing concerns about labor shortages and growing interest in acquisition versus disposition. In a Zoom media session on Tuesday led by Larry Trabulsi, executive vice president at CHMWarnick, the tone was relatively optimistic among asset managers who work on behalf of owners, with a bit of hedging. The bigger message…www.hotelsmag.com
