STOCKTON, CA – A female victim, 19, was waiting at the intersection when the suspect drove up to her in a green or grey truck. The suspect asked the victim if she wanted to go to his house and then grabbed her by the leg, in an effort to pull her to his truck. The victim broke free and ran away. A second suspect in a black sedan drove after her and tried to block her path. The victim was able to get away and call the police. Police say the suspect has been identified as an Hispanic male.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO