San Diego, CA

Andy Murray Loses Wedding Ring Attached to Stolen Tennis Shoes

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQkbP_0cKI41z000
Andy Murray CREDIT: Rex

Andy Murray’s biggest issue from the Indian Wells Tournament so far has been off the court.

The professional tennis player is currently in San Diego, Calif., for the tournament, which runs from Oct. 4-17. He took to his Instagram on Thursday to explain his unfortunate circumstances, and to ask for help. After practicing for hours in the sun, Murray left his damp tennis shoes under his car outside of his hotel to dry. When he came outside the next day, the trainers were gone.

He said that he purchased new sneakers from a local pro shop to prepare for his match against Adrian Mannarino on Friday, which he said wasn’t the end of the world. However, later that day he realized he was missing something else, something much more important — his wedding ring.

“I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand,” Murray said in his Instagram video. “So my wedding ring has been stolen as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajT6d_0cKI41z000
Andy Murray’s tennis shoes, with his wedding ring attached to the left shoe. CREDIT: AP Images

The British tennis star is often seen wearing Under Armour shoes while competing. The athletic brand signed Murray in 2014, with Murray expressing in a statement: “I am very honored and excited to be joining Team Under Armour and to help them tell their story globally. They are committed to providing innovative apparel, accessories and footwear, with an unmatched focus on training and performance.”

Murray speculated about a possible reward for the return of his ring in his Instagram post.

“Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it,” he said. “If anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be it would be very helpful so I can try and get it back.”

Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

