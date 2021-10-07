CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Dowd On Getting Recognized In Unusual Ways, and What Drew Her to 'Mass'

By Michael Schneider
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Dowd is best known for her iconic, Emmy-winning role as Aunt Lydia on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but she doesn’t always get recognized right away. Dowd recalls one particular encounter at an airport. “This one woman was fierce,” she told Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “It was like we had met in court and I was guilty and she was going to find me and now she finally did.” After parting, Dowd went down an escalator and the woman chased her: “She’s going backwards down the darn thing. And she says, ‘You’re the – I know who you are!’ And then she got down off that escalator and she almost ran!”

