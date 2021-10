Last year, 2020, was not only the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also saw a rise in major storms and other natural disasters such as forest fires around the world. The year 2021 has taught us again that things can always get worse. In the United States, New Orleans and many tourism cities along the Gulf Coast were devastated by one of the world’s worse hurricanes. In the west forest fires closed down parts of world-famous Lake Tahoe. Other parts of the world also suffered In Europe Greece saw its worst forest fire season, and many European nations suffered from severe flooding.

