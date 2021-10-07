Oakland pizzeria June's Pizza, known for selling out in minutes, has closed
West Oakland’s popular June’s Pizza has closed. The small pizzeria, known for making pies with a cheesy dust-covered crust, made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram. In the post, chef-owner Craig Murli wrote that his business “could not secure necessary permitting to continue growing in the space we were in.” He added, “When I think about the tremendous support we have received from our patrons and team over the past year and a half, I get emotional.”www.sfgate.com
