A small plane crashed down in a Southern California city Monday afternoon, killing at least two people. The plane, which the Federal Aviation Administration identified as a twin-engine Cessna C340 in a statement shared with PEOPLE, crashed at around 12:14 p.m. PT. The FAA was unable to identify how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO