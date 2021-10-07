CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Citizen Test: Fail And You Can’t Move Here. No Exceptions

By Derek Wolf
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alright, I might have come up with a brilliant idea. This is right up there with the time that I had the idea to combine an ATM and DVD's, sadly right after that, Redbox came into our lives. I also had the idea of taking two quarter pound patties and replacing the smaller patties on the Big Mac and calling it "The Real Big Mac", instead McDonalds sent me a politely worded email telling me they were going to pass.

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Hunters Kill Charging Grizzly in Self Defense

Montana is grizzly bear country. When you venture into Montana's backcountry, you have a good chance of encountering a grizzly. Archery season in Montana is currently underway, and the state's general hunting season will begin later this month. During autumn in Montana, bears are fairly active in preparation for the long cold winter ahead.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been To This Unique Themed Restaurant in Montana?

This is definitely one unique place to grab a bite to eat in all of Montana and probably worth the trip. Eat This, Not That might have come out with my few favorite list of all time. The Most Unique Themed Restaurant in Every State seems a bit funny and there is nowhere in Montana that could fit on this list but you are wrong. There is a spot just a few hours away that is actually a very popular tourist destination for a certain group of folks.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Named To Have the Must-Visit Street in Montana

There are a few different must-visit streets in Montana that could be considered but it's nice to see that Bozeman took the top spot. Media Feed came out with a list of the Must-Visit Street in Every State and for Montana, we don't have to travel very far. Main Street right here in Bozeman. Didn't know this but apparently, Main Street in Bozeman was also named one of America's Greatest Streets.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Dinosaurs? Bozeman’s Museum of the Rockies is Tops in the Country

My Mother In Law is in town for a bit and my wife and I wanted to give her the whole "Bozeman" experience. We did the whole "stroll" downtown and had dinner at one of the many fantastic restaurants located on Main. Side note, every time I go downtown, I end up loving it more. From the people watching, to the unique stores, it's just one of my favorite places.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

World Famous Montana Bar Has Been Listed For Sale

One of Montana's most iconic bars has been listed for sale. The Grizzly Bar, located in Roscoe, Montana is currently on the market for $1,200,000. In case you're wondering, the large grizzly bear mounted on the building is included in the sale. You may have seen people wearing t-shirts that...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Alligator#Dvd#Citizenship Test#Redbox#The Big Mac#Mcdonalds#Mct#Bobcats
96.7 KISS FM

Best Winter Travel Destinations Out of The Bozeman Airport

Listen, with all this snow already hitting the Gallatin Valley this is just helping me decide to go out of town this winter and get some sunshine and warmer weather. Luckily, the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has announced their Winter Schedule for the 2021-2022 season so far and there are some spots you should keep on your radar.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Area Events: Holy Cow With the Fall Things To Do

Just when I think we'll get a breather, an even BIGGER load of great events shows up in the Bozeman area. Mid-October seems to be jam-packed with cool stuff to do. Wednesday, October 13th: Pint Night at Nordic Brew Works - Happening 6pm to 9pm. Live music from Peter King. Come support the Monforton 8th Graders DC Trip.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Delicious Crockpot Recipe Perfect For Winter in Montana

When the temperatures drop in Montana, it's the perfect time to break out the crockpot for hearty meals that will keep you and your family warm during the winter in Montana. I'm a foodie, so I love to cook. There's nothing quite as satisfying as a bowl of chili or beef stew during the winter. The first snowfall is a good time to start thinking about meal planning and the variety of dishes you want to cook in the coming months.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Who Was Stagecoach Mary? A Fierce Montanan Who Feared No Man

Montana has a rich history of legendary figures. Some more infamous than famous, but one of the most interesting people who called Montana home, was Stagecoach Mary. Stagecoach Mary was born Mary Fields around 1832. Mary was born into slavery, and like many slaves, her exact birthdate isn't known. What is known, however, is that she would become a Montana Legend.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Just A Question For Montana, Please Don’t Yell At Me

Montana is known for a lot of things. Obviously the mountains, skiing, snowboarding, MSU (GO CATS), National Parks, you get it. But one thing I am very confused about it the street lights. And no I am not talking about the traffic lights, I understand those, although with out of state plates, some may think I do not.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Could We See A New Regional Airline Come to Bozeman Soon?

It's a strong possibility that we could see another regional flight coming to Bozeman shortly and the destination is a pretty popular one too. A brand new regional airline launched today, September 7th and it's sure to be a hit among many folks. Aha! Airlines is based in Nevada and is more specifically based in the Reno/Lake Tahoe region and will offer several flights from the west coast to the popular summer/winter destination of Reno and Lake Tahoe.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Tourists Almost Get Mauled By Elk in Yellowstone

This is a great lesson on what not to do when you are visiting Yellowstone National Park and respecting wildlife. A video has been making the rounds that were taken at the end of September in Yellowstone National Park of an older couple getting a little too close to the wildlife. The couple decides that because this hulking elk is closer to town they could approach it, well let's just say the elk let them know they aren't a petting zoo animal quickly. Watch the video below.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy