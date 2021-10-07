What to see, do and hear: Reginald Smith, “Hands Up,” Sistagraphy and more
World-renowned baritone Reginald Smith Jr. will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. in a recital at Morgan Hall at Kennesaw State University. Smith, an Atlanta native who has performed with the Metropolitan Opera and was recently featured in The Atlanta Opera’s Pagliacci, is the United States representative at this year’s prestigious BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition. He will be accompanied by pianist Rolando Salazar. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Tickets are $20.www.artsatl.org
