Carbon Health Acquires Remote Patient Monitoring Company Alertive Healthcare to Expand Omnichannel Care Delivery

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon Health, a leading national healthcare provider, today announced the acquisition of Alertive Healthcare, an industry-leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) company. This acquisition accelerates Carbon Health’s omnichannel care delivery strategy, extends its home-based care capabilities, and expands its remote patient care offerings. Alertive Healthcare offers a robust platform of RPM...

