Carbon Health Acquires Remote Patient Monitoring Company Alertive Healthcare to Expand Omnichannel Care Delivery

As many of you know, I’ve been a big fan of ambient clinical voice for a while. Although, I’m really just a fan of relieving the documentation burden that the healthcare industrial complex has placed on doctors. That’s the real problem and ambient clinical voice is aiming to improve that situation. Of course, with ambient clinical voice, we all know that at least for now ambient clinical voice solutions are more like a remote scribe that’s enabled by AI vs a true AI solution. Will AI improve enough to get there so prices can drop dramatically? That’s the million (maybe billion) dollar question.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO