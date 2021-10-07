CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Take a look inside the new Bellwether Hotel in the Highlands

By Eleanor Tolbert
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo long-time vacant buildings in the Highlands will soon be open for business. The Bellwether Hotel, located at 1300 Bardstown Road, is set to open for booking on Oct. 15 for reservation on the following weekend of Oct. 22, said co-owner Sarah Mattingly. The $3 million hotel fills about 16,000 square feet of two formerly abandoned buildings, the Highlands Police Station and the adjacent building which was once home to the Louisville Ballet.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

LOOK INSIDE: First-of-its-kind hotel opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hotel is coming to the Highlands and it's the first of its kind in Louisville. And while it's beautifully decorated and features modern-day amenities, the Bellwether Hotel, located on Bardstown Road, celebrates its historic charm. "These paintings have been in this exact spot for 76...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Bellwether#Art Deco#The Bellwether Hotel#Nostalgic#Park Mile Partners
KFDA

FirstBank Southwest Tower shows exclusive new look inside the apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Now that the new apartments in the Firstbank Southwest Towers are complete, Amarillo is another step closer to growing the downtown living. These apartments are set to make a difference since adding residential units is a core goal for redeveloping downtown Amarillo. Some other places available...
AMARILLO, TX
WKRC

Take a look inside five luxury homes during Homearama

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Whether you’re planning to build a home or looking for design ideas, Homearama is sure to spark some inspiration. The show, open through Sunday, features five luxury homes at Parkside Estates in Anderson Township. All the homes are priced at $1.3 million and up and...
Reporter Newspapers

A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel

Buckhead’s newest hotel will feature a private rooftop club and a restaurant called Dirty Rascal. The Thompson Buckhead is expected to open this winter, marking the hotel brand’s entry into the Atlanta market. The roughly $90 million hotel could help expand the walkable Buckhead Village, as more development shifts east toward Piedmont Road. The hotel […] The post A look inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
99.5 WKDQ

Get Away With 16+ Friends To This Secluded 140-Acre Kentucky Retreat – Take A Look Inside

Even though we think of summer as the time of the year we take vacations, some of my favorite times to get away are the Fall and winter. During the fall, we have traveled to Vermont and Colorado to see the Fall foliage. Both places took my breath away. but, right here, in Southern Indiana and Illinois, along with Western Kentucky, we have incredible views of the beauty of Fall.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
madison

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Madison's Harvey House

Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach introduced the idea of The Harvey House, named in part for Fred Harvey’s 1880s chain of restaurants in train depots, three years ago. With Home Studios, a design firm based in Brooklyn, the couple transformed the interior of the West Washington Avenue depot, working through the pandemic and growing their family at the same time.
MADISON, WI
yaktrinews.com

GALLERY: New ski-resort hotel now taking reservations for this winter

SANDPOINT, Idaho– Schweitzer’s newest hotel is about to open its doors. That’s right, we’re talking about the Humbird. The 31-unit boutique hotel in the village is set to start welcoming guests this winter. It was originally slated to open in the fall of 2020. However, the pandemic put a pause on construction.
TRAVEL
KXLY

Schweitzer’s new Humbird hotel now taking reservations for this winter

SANDPOINT, Idaho– Schweitzer’s newest hotel is about to open its doors. That’s right, we’re talking about the Humbird. The 31-unit boutique hotel in the village is set to start welcoming guests this winter. It was originally slated to open in the fall of 2020. However, the pandemic put a pause on construction.
TRAVEL
spectrumnews1.com

Historic buildings in the Highlands converted into hotel, restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-- After staying vacant for several decades, two abandoned properties slowly decaying in the historic heart of the Highlands are getting a new lease on life. There are times where to find something new and exciting, we need to actually look into our past. Several months into the restoration...
LOUISVILLE, KY
5 On Your Side

Spooky Spots: A look inside one of Missouri's most 'haunted' hotels

ST. LOUIS — Lehmann House Bed and Breakfast in Lafayette Square is listed as one of the "most haunted hotels" in the state. Owner, Marie Davies says, "I don't like to use the word haunted because that conjures up the meanness and the viciousness of like the Amityville Horror movies. It's not like that at all. It's a benevolent presence. Whatever it is, it just is."
MISSOURI STATE
Architectural Digest

Inside an Upstate New York Getaway That’s a New Kind of All-Inclusive Resort

When I pulled into the parking lot at Inness, a just-opened hotel compound and members club in Accord, New York, on a late-summer evening, a crowd had gathered in Adirondack chairs to watch the sunset. Kids ran around. Adults sipped cocktails. Later, some would wander down a wood path to their guest houses in the field below (they’re accessible only by foot, or by a Jeep escort). Others might drive to their weekend homes in the area.
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Highland Park, Pittsburgh

The best boutique and luxury hotels near Highland Park in Pittsburgh honor the unique heritage of Steel City through minor details and grandiose tributes – and they’re bookable on Culture Trip. Pittsburgh is a city with a rich history, from its gilded era during the steel and coal mining days...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WIBX 950

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy