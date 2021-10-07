Take a look inside the new Bellwether Hotel in the Highlands
Two long-time vacant buildings in the Highlands will soon be open for business. The Bellwether Hotel, located at 1300 Bardstown Road, is set to open for booking on Oct. 15 for reservation on the following weekend of Oct. 22, said co-owner Sarah Mattingly. The $3 million hotel fills about 16,000 square feet of two formerly abandoned buildings, the Highlands Police Station and the adjacent building which was once home to the Louisville Ballet.www.bizjournals.com
