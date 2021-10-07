BARTable This Weekend: October 8-10
The US Navy Blue Angels over Oracle Park. Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Giants. It's an action-packed weekend with plenty of can't-miss events. If you're heading into the City, don't get stuck in traffic on the Bay Bridge! We're ready for extra riders and have increased our service. Additionally, riders can take advantage of plenty of available parking at many BART stations. Parking is free after 3pm on weekdays and throughout weekends.bartable.bart.gov
Comments / 0