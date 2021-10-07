CDC Issues Guidance for Connecticut as Holidays Approach

The holidays are once again approaching, and we’re still in a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated federal health guidance yesterday (October 4th) and encourages virtual celebrations and outdoor gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The guidance reads, “Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others.” For those wishing to gather indoors, the CDC says to keep things as safe as possible, everyone in attendance who is eligible for the vaccine should have it; everyone should adhere to mask mandates; and doors and windows should be opened to boost air flow. In addition, those feeling sick of experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 shouldn’t attend or host gatherings. (Fox)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO