5 Minutes With ... Jerrell Engermann of Empower Retirement

As we navigate yet another phase of Covid-19 and set our eyes on the economic recovery, like many of you, our thoughts naturally turn to NASA scientists. What? Not with us on this one? Well, it’s pretty simple. When NASA scans the galaxy for life, they use something called the Goldilocks Effect to find planets that are just the right distance from their home star, so their surface is neither too hot nor too cold. If the planet is too close, it usually means that planet’s fiery atmosphere scorches life and has no water to feed it. Too far from the sun and the planet is an icy wasteland with temperatures that would freeze life and stunt growth. But in that magical space that is neither too hot nor too cold, neither too close nor too far, life and growth thrive.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO