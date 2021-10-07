M-247 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Bangor Township starts Oct. 8
M-247 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Bangor Township starts Oct. 8. Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour M-247 between M-13 and Old Kawkalin Road to accommodate replacement of the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing. Work includes replacing the rails and pavement approach. This work is part of a $210,000 investment to replace two railroad crossings in Saginaw and Bay counties.www.michigan.gov
