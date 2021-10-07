CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Three teens arrested after a string of robberies lead to a pursuit with police, investigators say

By Justin Walker
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pursuit with Fresno police ends with three teens arrested after police say they were responsible for three robberies Thursday morning.

Before 7:00 a.m. Fresno police received a call of a robbery in the area of Belmont Avenue and Freeway 99 at a gas station. Investigators spoke to witnesses who said three males robbed the business and took off in a black four-door sedan.

During that investigation, about 10 minutes later, police received another call of a person who might have had their cell phone and wallet taken near P and Tulare streets. Those suspects were described in a similar fashion to those of the prior gas station robbery.

Shortly thereafter a third call came to police regarding a similar robbery at Lyell Avenue and Eighth Street. Eyewitness descriptions of the suspects were similar; three males in a black four-door sedan.

A short time later an officer identified a black four-door sedan and attempted to make a traffic stop before police say the vehicle took off.

After a short pursuit, officers used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver to stop the sedan. Police say the people in the vehicle ran. Officers set up a perimeter and eventually, all three suspects were captured.

Officers described the suspects as juveniles between the ages of 15 and 18. Police are searching the area for firearms and stolen goods. One person was taken to an area hospital with “complaints of pain.”

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

