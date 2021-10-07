CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Adele Says She Was ‘Just Going Through the Motions’ in Simon Konecki Marriage: ‘I Wasn’t Happy’

By Meredith Nardino
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering a new era. Processing her divorce from Simon Konecki wasn’t easy for Adele — but she’s finally ready to find her “true happiness.”. The 33-year-old singer opened up like never before in Vogue‘s November 2021 cover story, which hit the internet on Thursday, October 7. She also landed the cover of British Vogue, giving each outlet a taste of how she’s spent the past five years.

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Young
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals 100 lbs. Weight Loss Was Due To Anxiety: ‘I Would Just Feel Better’ After Working Out

Adele has stunned on the cover of ‘Vogue’ after five years out of the spotlight. The singer also opened up about her dramatic weight loss in a candid interview. Adele fans are rejoicing because the British beauty finally has new music on the horizon! The 33-year-old chart topper made a triumphant return to the limelight when she revealed on October 7 that she’s the cover star of Vogue‘s November issues. Adele looked drop dead gorgeous on both the British and American magazines, after five years away from the spotlight. She also got candid when speaking to the outlet about her 100 pound weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DesignerzCentral

Adele Marrying New Boyfriend After Only A Few Months Of Dating?

Is Adele ready to marry her boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid claims the new couple is secretly engaged. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor. A recent edition of Life & Style reports Adele is rushing to the altar with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele and Paul made waves back in August when they were spotted dining with Lebron James, Richard Westbrook, and their respective wives. And, according to the tabloid, Adele was sporting a diamond ring on that special finger.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Adele Admits Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Made Her Unhappy? Singer Shares Real Reason For Their Divorce

Adele admitted that the reason for her divorce from Simon Konecki had something to do with how unhappy she felt in their marriage. The 33-year old revealed that she took the first step in the separation from her ex-husband. Adele said that at the end of her marriage with Simon, she "was just going through the motions" and "wasn't happy" with their relationship.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Sports Agent#British Vogue
The Independent

Adele says she had to move to Los Angeles because she couldn’t afford London house prices

Adele has opened up about the reasons behind her move to Los Angeles, California, with the singer claiming, in part, that property prices in London were too expensive. The singer, who covers both British Vogue and US Vogue for the November 2021 issues, spoke candidly about her relocation to California during her first interview in five years, in which she also touched on her divorce from Simon Konecki, their nine-year-old son Angelo and her weight loss.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Adele on Her Private Talk With Beyoncé After Refusing to Accept the Grammy Bey ‘Should Have Won’

Adele addressed just about every question the public has about her private life ahead of the release of her new album 30, from her divorce to her fitness routine, in her Vogue and British Vogue interviews. But one revealing anecdote tucked into Vogue’s story was Adele recounting the private meeting she had with Beyoncé afterAdele’s album 25 won the Album of the Year Grammy over Lemonade in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Adele Is Finally Giving Us the Full Reveal of Her New Look in These Stunning 'Vogue' Covers

Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more. With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Adele’s Dueling Vogue Covers Couldn’t Be More Different — Especially Her Hair

Can you hear the trumpets heralding her arrival? Adele is back — with a vengeance, with an album, and with two simultaneous Vogue covers. Just days after global landmarks were illuminated with cryptic projections of the number 30, the “Hello” singer dropped her social media bomb: a video teaser for a new single, from upcoming album 30. To further celebrate the major return, both British Vogue and U.S. Vogue dropped sister issues with her on the cover, and the only thing better than her revealing, intimate interview, are the accompanying shoots' beauty looks. Adele’s Vogue cover hair, in particular, is worth screenshotting, saving, pinning, printing — the ‘80s-esque height and volume is one definitely worth recreating as soon as possible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Adele looks incredible as she goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Adele has taken to social media to go Instagram official with Rich Paul, her rumoured boyfriend, as she posted a series of stunning snaps for the first time since the Euro 2020 final in the summer. The 33-year-old Tottenham-born singer has now 'confirmed' the romance with the NBA agent, and we couldn't be happier for her.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Adele Reveals Marriage To Simon Konecki 'Just Wasn't Right' For Her: 'I Didn't Want To End Up Like A Lot Of Other People I Knew', Confirms Relationship With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has opened up about the aftermath of her divorce, diving into new love and how she is gearing up for her much anticipated musical come back. The vocal icon sat down for an interview with British Vogue for her first interview with a journalist since 2016, and got real about her highly publicized divorce from the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo, Simon Konecki. The two split in 2019 after speculation that they had married in 2016. The "Hello" singer referred to Konecki as her "husband" during her Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Adele's Two 'Vogue' Shoots Have Everyone Spiraling Over Her Beauty

Just days after she released a teaser for her fourth album, Adele has simultaneously appeared on the covers of American Vogue and British Vogue. And it's fair to say, she did it in style!. The famously private singer has been treating fans to a few *lewks* of late, recently posting...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Adele Says She Struggled To Answer Her Son’s Questions About Her Divorce

Roughly two years after she separated and filed for divorce from then-husband Simon Konecki, Adele has revealed she struggled to fully explain divorce to her son Angelo. In a series of rare interviews with Vogue and British Vogue, the Grammy Award-winning singer opened up about how 8-year-old Angelo, whom she shares with Konecki, had a lot of questions about his parents' divorce that Adele couldn’t always answer.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy