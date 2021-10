It took 50 days, four games and 264 minutes of football but try telling those crammed inside the Parc des Princes that it was not worth the wait. Lionel Messi’s start to life at Paris Saint-Germain has been, to put it mildly, a slow burner but it was only ever going to be a matter of time before the Argentine maestro left his mark and, as goals go, this was some way to truly announce your arrival in the French capital.

