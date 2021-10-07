CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte County, MO

Platte County falls short in the final two home games of September

By Tanner Cobb
plattecountycitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Platte County softball team came up short against Smithville and Staley for a pair of back-to-back losses at home in the final week of September. The Pirates held on to a 10-3 lead over the Warriors on Sept. 28, but Platte County allowed nine runs in the sixth inning to fall, 12-10. The Pirates took their first lead in the bottom of the third inning when they had six hits to take a 4-3 advantage.

www.plattecountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Grand Island Independent

Islanders fall to Class A, No. 10 North Platte

Grand Island Senior High hung with Class A No. 10-rated North Platte for half of their contest Monday. But the Bulldogs put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for a 9-2 victory. “Until that fifth inning, it was 5-2,” Grand Island coach Taylor...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Last hurrah: Indians win final home game before name change

CLEVELAND (AP) — As they've done in countless ninth innings over decades, fans in Progressive Field stood to cheer during the final three outs. It was different Monday. They chanted “Let's Go Indians!" One last time. The Indians won their final home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas...
MLB
plattecountycitizen.com

Panthers finish ahead of Pirates at Platte County

In the 200-yard medley relay, the Panther team of Roman Lewis, Alec Enyeart, Alex Briggs and Luke Brown came in first with a time of 1:45.73. The Pirates finished in second with a time of 1:48.22 with Gage Jonkman, Palmer Keith, Collin Burton and Dylan Bietz. The Panthers won two...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
WFMJ.com

Cleveland plays final home game as the Indians

Cleveland fans witnessed history at Progressive Field on Monday, as the Indians played their final home game under the name they've gone by for more than a century. The team is changing its name to the Guardians in 2022. Longtime Valley Indians fans Joe and Jill Cole say they've gone...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
County
Platte County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Smithville, MO
Sports
Platte County, MO
Sports
chatsports.com

Mets mash Marlins in final home game of 2021

In their final home game of the 2021 season, the Mets topped the Marlins 12-3 in a sloppy game, and sent the Flushing faithful home happy one final time this year. Making his last start of the season, and most likely his last start as a Met and potentially his career, Rich Hill pitched five innings, striking out six batters, and allowing three runs. Hill’s performance on the night earned him his first win as a Met, which he said meant a lot to him.
MLB
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte volleyball falls to Aurora at home

Carly Purdy had 17 kills and Kenzie Polk and Sedina Hayes combined for seven aces, but it wasn’t enough as the North Platte volleyball team lost to Aurora 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 at home on Thursday. “When you have one hitter that’s on, that’s who you have to go to,” North...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
bowdoinorient.com

Football falls short at home against Trinity

Editor’s Note 10/1/21 at 11:08 a.m.: This article has been updated to reflect the correct author. On Saturday, September 25, the football team returned to Whittier Field for its first home game of the season, taking on Trinity College. Despite a strong second-half effort from the Polar Bears, Trinity was victorious, winning by a score of 38-14. The loss to the Bantams is the second consecutive loss of the season for the Polar Bears.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Home Plate#Warriors#Koree Church
KRQE News 13

Isotopes win in final home game of the season, 5-2 over Reno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes wrapped up their home schedule on Monday, in a Mariachi Night game with the Reno Aces. The Isotopes closed out their season in the Lab with a 5-2 victory over the Aces. The Isotopes will now finish out their season on the road,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak football falls to Kenai in final game of season

Kodiak’s football team lost to Kenai 40-6 in their homecoming game on Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. It was a disappointing end to a less-than-stellar season, but there were some bright spots. The Bears scored their second touchdown of the season — snapping a scoreless streak of 10...
KODIAK, AK
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Rally Falls A Yard Short, Drop Game At Central 7-6

The Salem Wildcats Caden Bee caught a 43 yard pass to setup Salem’s only score of the game, a 7-yard td reception from Greene to Bee as Salem cut their deficit at Breese Central to 7-6 with 2 minutes to play. However, the Cats Sam Greene was held out of...
SALEM, IL
KDHL AM 920

Cannon Falls Loses First Game in Two Seasons

The Chatfield Gophers defeated the Cannon Falls Bombers 44-34 at John Burch Park Saturday afternoon. It was the first loss since 2019 for the Bombers. The first home loss since October of that year. Cannon Falls ended last season for the first time in their school history undefeated. Unfortunately the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
elpasoheraldpost.com

Chihuahuas’ rally falls short in season finale, Dodgers win 4-1

The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-1 in the season finale. El Paso second baseman Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-4 Sunday and reached base in nine of his last 13 plate appearances of the season. Sun City starter Luke Westphal allowed two runs, one earned, in 4.2 innings Sunday.
MLB
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Mustangs final home game ends in a victory

Raymond- The Raymond Central Girls Softball Team started slow but finished strong in a 9-1 win over Cass in their home finale on Sept. 30. “All year long we have told the girls to hang in there and that it’s a long game,” Raymond Central Coach Bob Prai said. “Even if you start off slow, the game is seven innings. You got to come back and battle each and every inning, and we did that tonight.”
RAYMOND, NE
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton falls to SFA on Saturday in final contest of 13-game road swing

NACOGDOCHES – Tarleton threw an early scare into Stephen F. Austin on Saturday but was unable to extend its animation onward, as the Texans fell to the Ladyjacks in straight sets by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-17. Lauren Kersey tallied a match-high 15 kills on a .379 hitting percentage to pace Tarleton’s attack. Eight of the senior’s kills came in set one and had the Texans in position to steal an early lead from the host Ladyjacks.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTLA

Dodgers fall short in race for NL West title as Giants win final game of regular season

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ bid for a ninth consecutive National League West championship fell apart after the San Francisco Giants’ win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Giants (107-55) missed a chance to clinch the National League West crown Saturday afternoon, when they ended their seven-game winning streak falling to the Padres 3-2 in […]
MLB
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Tigers fall short of defeating Huskies in home match

Brainard- The East Butler Volleyball Team fell short of defeating Crossroads Conference and Butler County foe Shelby-Rising City at home on Sept. 28. The Tigers ended up losing in four sets by the final of 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, and 25-16. The biggest source of struggle in the match for East...
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
California Democrat

Lady Pintos fall to Lady Falcons ahead of final stretch of games

Last Tuesday, California High School's Lady Pintos softball team went toe-to-toe with Tri-County Conference rival Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The Lady Pintos were coming off a historic appearance at the Versailles/California Turf War Tournament, during which senior pitcher Ellie Clay threw back-to-back no-hitters against Osage and Marshall. After going 2-1 at the Turf War Tournament, the Lady Pintos got themselves back to a .500 record at 9-9. But they would be considered the underdogs on Tuesday, going against a Lady Falcons team with an overall record of 13-4.
CALIFORNIA, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Lady Trojans snap 4-game losing streak

Following a losing skid that consisted of four straight defeats and seven losses in its last eight contests, the Park Hill softball team got back on track with a 9-5 victory over Raymore-Peculiar on Oct. 4. Raymore-Peculiar scored one run in the top of the opening inning, but the Trojans...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy