Platte County falls short in the final two home games of September
The Platte County softball team came up short against Smithville and Staley for a pair of back-to-back losses at home in the final week of September. The Pirates held on to a 10-3 lead over the Warriors on Sept. 28, but Platte County allowed nine runs in the sixth inning to fall, 12-10. The Pirates took their first lead in the bottom of the third inning when they had six hits to take a 4-3 advantage.www.plattecountycitizen.com
Comments / 0