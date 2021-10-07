Platte County falls short in the final two home games of September

In their final home game of the 2021 season, the Mets topped the Marlins 12-3 in a sloppy game, and sent the Flushing faithful home happy one final time this year. Making his last start of the season, and most likely his last start as a Met and potentially his career, Rich Hill pitched five innings, striking out six batters, and allowing three runs. Hill’s performance on the night earned him his first win as a Met, which he said meant a lot to him.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO