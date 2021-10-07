CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama sets new COVID-19 death record

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another grim record the state of Alabama did not want to see. As of this week, more people died from COVID-19 this year than last year, despite an abundance of vaccines being available. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is not happy to see the number of deaths...

Comments / 42

J Jay
4d ago

Alot of vaccinated people have died with the covid variant . My sister , had covid recovered , after that she was fully vaccinated , now she is very sick with the Variant . They gave her antibodys . I pray she will make it , but it is terrible . She gets better one day , the she feels worse .

3
Bidentardism-19
3d ago

JUST A FRIENDLY REMINDER: A genuinely deadly pandemic doesn't require 24/7 advertising to remind you it exist, A real pandemic doesn't need a marketing campaign and endless propaganda! Psychological Operations do!

3
Denise Deason Hinton
4d ago

Wake up people! Get those shots, wear a mask, and stay out of crowds right now. This is getting out of control..

5
