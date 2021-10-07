Alabama sets new COVID-19 death record

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 919 are confirmed cases and 98 are probable cases. Four of the new deaths happened in September and two were in October. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group, and four were 65 years or older. There have been 8,439 total hospitalizations and 125,240 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,203. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO