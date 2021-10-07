Community invited to celebrate Bend’s new Caldera High School at special event
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community members, staff, students and neighbors are invited to help celebrate the opening of Bend’s newest high school with a ribbon-cutting and football game at Caldera High School on Thursday, Oct. 21. The event will include a free community barbecue from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m. football game kickoff, with a half-time celebration, including ribbon-cutting and student performances.ktvz.com
