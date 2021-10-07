CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Canada to purchase 1.5M lbs of sustainable beef in coming year

By Joel Crews
meatpoultry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO – Walmart Canada has committed to purchasing 1.5 million lbs of beef sourced from certified sustainable producers in the coming year, in what the company said will be the largest-ever quantity bought by any retailer. Beef producers supplying Walmart Canada as part of the program are third-party certified and are required to meet standards and production practices that were established by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB).

