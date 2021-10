If you’re like me, you think stuffed crust pizza is one of the best things in life. And when I found out about this job, my mouth was watering! But too bad you can only apply if you live in Great Britain. BOO! Pizza Hut is looking to hire a stuffed crust taste tester! Their job will be to taste several of their new products and simply rate them. Two of these include a cheesy garlic butter stuffed crust and a pepperoni and cheese stuffed crust. Both will be available for a limited time.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO