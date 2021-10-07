Three Gang Members Arrested in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a Mara-Salvatrucha gang member and two Gulf Cartel members. On Oct. 4, Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from a Refugio County Sheriff’s Deputy traffic stop on a 2018 GMC Sierra in Refugio. Agents responded and determined five subjects to be in the country illegally. They were arrested and transported to the station. Record checks on a Mexican citizen, revealed he is a MS-13 gang member with extensive criminal history in the United States, to include third degree assault: with criminal negligence causing injury with weapon/instrument. He was also convicted and sentenced to 18-months incarceration by an immigration judge and was subsequently removed from the United States.