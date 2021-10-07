Developers get unanimous approval on giant master-planned community in East Valley
Apache Junction City Council unanimously approved the development of a master-planned community that will pave the way for 10,000 new homes. On Oct. 5, Council approved the annexation of land, development agreements and community facilities districts of Superstition Vistas, a master-planned community to be developed by Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and the U.S. arm of Canadian builder Brookfield Residential.roselawgroupreporter.com
