CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why Newegg Shares Crashed in September

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Newegg rose 13% in August, setting the stage for a sharp correction.
  • The stock was swept up in a market-wide retreat from pricey and/or risky tickers.

What happened

Shares of Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) fell 26.8% in September 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The e-commerce veteran entered last month on a full head of steam but found it hard to keep the good times rolling. Newegg's first earnings report as a publicly traded company provided no support for the stock amid a market-wide retreat from this type of high-priced growth stock.

So what

In the first half of 2021, Newegg saw net sales rise 40% year over year to $1.2 billion. Net income increased by 14% to $22 million. The company had 4.2 million active customers as of June 30.

These six-month figures placed Newegg's stock at the lofty valuation ratio of 194 times annualized earnings. Hence, the stock was set up to fall when investors started retreating from high-priced tickers in September. At the same time, the shares traded at just 3.2 times projected full-year sales, leaving investors confused. Is Newegg a pricey growth ticker or a sober value investment? In the end, Mr. Market decided to play it safe and drive Newegg's stock prices lower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uz706_0cKHv3Od00
Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Newegg is a complicated stock to own right now. The global shortage of semiconductor manufacturing capacity is limiting the supply of consumer technology devices and computer parts, which restricts Newegg's most important sales channels. On the upside, the company has shown an ability to find supplies of popular but hard-to-find items such as high-end graphics cards. That's a result of the company's deep supplier connections, built over two decades of operating history as a private company.

At the moment, Newegg is investing heavily in future growth opportunities. The product catalog was recently expanded by partnering with new suppliers in China, and the company is now sharing its observed market data with vendors in order to deepen Newegg's partnerships. These efforts won't move the revenue needle right away, though their setup costs are digging into the company's bottom line.

That's the right attitude for a company with a long history and a promising long-term future. My own Newegg shares have fallen 20% since I picked them up in mid-August, but I see no reason to panic. If anything, October looks like a good time to pick up more shares at a handsome discount.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow ends nearly 250 points lower as investors prepare for earnings

Stocks gave up early gains to finish lower Monday, slumping as investors await the kickoff of earnings season, as well as economic data due later this week on inflation and retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 249 points, or 0.7%, to end near 34,497, while the S&P 500 lost around 30 points, or 0.7%, to close near 4,361. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 93 points, or 0.6%, finishing near 14,486.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newegg Commerce#Negg
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Tesla Stock Rose Today

Today's move brings Tesla's valuation back above $800 billion. Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are moving higher Tuesday morning after reports of a record month out of its plant in Shanghai, China. As of 10:50 a.m. EDT, the stock was up 1.6% and slightly off of the day's highs. The move brings the stock back above $800 per share, which also moves the company's market cap above $800 billion for the first time since Feb. 2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Lenovo Stock Crashed In Hong Kong Today

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC: LNVGY) saw its share price drop as much as 17% in Hong Kong on Monday after the company announced that it would withdraw its RMB 10 billion (approximately $1.5 billion) application to the Shanghai Star Market. What Happened: According to a report from The Business Times,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Zuora stock rallies after Needham upgrade

Shares of Zuora Inc. are up 3.4% in premarket trading Monday after Needham analyst Joshua Reilly assumed coverage of the software stock from a colleague and upgraded it to buy, setting a $24 price target. "We believe Zuora will accelerate billings growth thanks to changes to its go-to-market and product strategy," he wrote. Zuora saw 28% growth in subscription billings in its fiscal second quarter, up from 21% in the fiscal first quarter, which suggests to Reilly that the company is having success with recent changes it's enacted. "We believe key changes to the [go-to-market] organization including a partner first strategy and focus on 'strategic land and expand' are resonating with customers and leading to improved sales metrics," Reilly wrote. Zuora shares have gained 19.5% so far this year, as the S&P 500 has risen 16.9%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch If the Market Crashes

Finally tested, fast-growing STORE Capital has now proven it can handle adversity while continuing to reward investors. With over 50 years worth of dividend hikes, it pays to add Federal Realty when the market is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Still working on its comeback, Simon Property Group...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plummeted 37% in September

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) plummeted 37.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of this drop came at the end of the month when the company released financial results that disappointed investors and analysts alike. The stock has continued its slide into October and now sits a painful 73% down from its high in 2021.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Levi Strauss shares are trading higher after-hours: here’s why

Levi Strauss reports market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. The clothing company raised its guidance for the full year. Levi's shares jumped nearly 4.0% in extended trading on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall...
MARKETS
investing.com

Buy the Dip in Vale, Here’s Why

One of the largest iron ore producers in the world, Vale’s (VALE) shares have plunged significantly from its 52-week high of $23.18, which it hit on June 25, 2021. However, it could be wise to buy the dip in the stock because of its solid financials. Read on for details.Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Vale S.A. (VALE) is one of the largest iron ore, pellets, and nickel producers. The company has run into several issues over the past few years. On October 5, it halted the production of copper concentrate at its Salobo mine. In June 2021, Judge Vivianne Celia Ferreira Ramos Correa ordered VALE to pay $197,240 in compensation to each of the families of 131 employees killed in the collapse of a mining dam in 2019. Consequently, the stock has lost 39.4% since hitting its 52-week high of $23.18 on June 25, 2021, to close yesterday’s trading session at $13.74.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Trupanion's Stock Dropped 15.2% in September

Trupanion missed earnings estimates, but its revenue spiked by 43% in Q2. The pet health insurer increased the number of animals it covered by 37% year over year. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) endured a rocky September as the pet insurer's stock price plummeted by 15.2%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Digital Turbine Stock Jumped Over 17% in September

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) jumped 17.6% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, bucking a market downtrend during the month. The advertising technology company might have gained increased visibility during the month thanks to being added to a certain index. But the stock may have also gone up because of what the CEO had to share with investors on Sept. 15.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Here’s why UpHealth shares are down 35% on Tuesday

UpHealth priced it public offering of common stock at a deep discount. The digital health firm to raise $40.25 million from the public offering. Shares of the Florida-based company tanked 35% on Tuesday morning. Shares of UpHealth Inc (NYSE: UPH) tanked 35% on Tuesday after the digital health company priced...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares in Illinois Tool Works Slumped in September

Shares in multi-industry industrial Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) fell 11.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move reflects the likelihood of pressure on ITW's profit margin from rising raw material prices and mounting supply chain issues in the economy. Companies as diverse as FedEx,...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
127K+
Followers
61K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy