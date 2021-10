The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its climate adaptation and resilience plan describing how the agency will prepare for current and future impacts of climate change. “Integrating climate change into USDA’s planning and decision making is critical to ensuring that America’s producers, who are on the front lines of climate change, are positioned to be successful in the long term,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “This Adaptation Plan lays out the framework for USDA to carry out sustained climate adaptation that addresses current and emerging climate risks and challenges.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO