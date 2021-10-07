CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State seeks to tame Oregon State’s hot offense

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing Jonathan Smith expects from his team is for Oregon State to suddenly become cocky or overconfident even if the Beavers are sitting on top of the Pac-12 North. “This group understands that it’s hard to win,” Smith said. “That you’ve got to prepare well to win. This league, anybody can beat anybody. Hunted, hunting all of that. It comes down to 60 minutes on Saturday, preparing to be the best you can and know it’s going to be a fight.”

