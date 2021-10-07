CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Check Out Lawton’s New Mural of Johnny Depp

By Critter
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a new mural in Lawton, Fort Sill thanks to the Shaw Brothers, Terry, and Darry Shaw. You can check it out on the corner of Gore Blvd. and 14th Street on the side of CrossHair Cuts Barbershop located at 1410 W. Gore Blvd. This latest addition to the Lawton mural collection features the many characters of Johnny Depp including: Edward Scissorhands, Captin Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribean, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, and Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

1073popcrush.com

Comments / 1

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Vaska Theatre Will be Showing Hocus Pocus With Shadowcast

The Vaska Theatre in Lawton will be showing Hocus Pocus with a shadow cast on select dates through the month October. If you've never experienced Vaska's Shadow cast it's a great time and fun for the whole family. Hocus Pocus will be a "Hex-A-Long" with the shadow cast and feature all kinds of interactive segments throughout the movie. The opening night will be this Friday, October 15th (10-15-21) at 7:00pm.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).
MOVIES
107.3 PopCrush

Whatever Happened to Lalaine From ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

Is there any show from the golden age of Disney Channel that makes millennials more nostalgic than Lizzie McGuire? We submit there is not. And even though the planned revival was sadly scrapped due to Disney’s bizarre refusal to let Hilary Duff's Lizzie live like an actual 30-year-old, it got us wondering what some of our favorite forgotten Disney Channel alums are up to today — namely, Lalaine.
TV & VIDEOS
107.3 PopCrush

Timothee Chalamet Reveals First Photo Of His Willy Wonka

Just 11 days ago, Warner Bros. announced the start of production on Wonka, a prequel about the life of the young Willy Wonka, one of fiction’s great enthusiasts about candy and torturing small children for kicks. Timothée Chalamet plays the young Wonka. Less than two weeks later, we’ve already got...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawton, OK
Entertainment
City
Lawton, OK
City
Fort Sill, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
107.3 PopCrush

How To Find The Deer – Tips For E-Scouting

When it comes to hunting in Southwest Oklahoma, most people pick a convenient place close to access and try their luck with the old sit & wait method. If you're like me, it's hard to sit and look out on empty land for days on end. You start whispering, rolling through any thought in your mind to pass the time, and before you know it, you've missed your opportunity. I'd assume it's a more common tale than you'd think.
ANIMALS
107.3 PopCrush

Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
107.3 PopCrush

Evil Dead the Musical is Coming to the Trail of Fear in Lawton

If you haven't heard the news yet Evil Dead the Musical is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill to the Trail of Fear on select dates throughout the month of October. Being a HUGE FAN of Bruce Cambell and the Evil Dead franchise I've always wanted to see it and now I'll finally get my chance. Evil Dead the Musical takes elements from Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and mixes them all together for what's been called one of the funniest, craziest, and bloodiest musical experiences in the history of musicals.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

12 Actors Who Almost Played James Bond

The image of James Bond is fixed in our minds. The tuxedo. The intense eyes. The shaken (never stirred) vodka martini. That collective idea of James Bond feels fixed in our minds now after 50 years and 25 movies starring Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently Daniel Craig. That’s the actual list of 007 alumni, But along the way, there were many other actors who were considered for the role of Bond — or, in some cases, were offered the part and turned it down for a variety of reasons. If things had worked out just a little bit differently, we could be comparing No Time to Die to James Brolin’s Octopussy, or seeing how Daniel Craig measured up to Cary Grant in Doctor No.
MOVIES
107.3 PopCrush

Billie Eilish Will Play Sally in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live Show

Billie Eilish officially has the coolest Halloween gig of the year. The Happier Than Ever hit-maker will play the role of Sally in a live-to-film rendition of Tim Burton's 1993 Halloween/Christmas classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. That means lucky fans in attendance will get to hear her take on the character's signature musical number: "Sally's Song." She'll perform with the assistance of a full orchestra.
MOVIES
107.3 PopCrush

‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Will Premiere on Amazon Prime

Theatrical movies have been doing better of late. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first movie of the pandemic to gross more than $200 million in the United States, and just last weekend Venom: Let There Be Carnage exceeded experts’ expectations and broke a record for the biggest opening weekend since the spring of last year.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#The Shaw Brothers#Crosshair Cuts Barbershop
107.3 PopCrush

Will Smith Picks His Worst Movie Ever

It takes a big person to admit when they make a mistake. So give Will Smith credit: He knows when he made a big mistake in his career. Doing an video interview for GQ, Smith answered a variety of questions about his life and work. When the subject turned to his best and worst movies, he didn’t have to think very hard about it. For his best movie, Smith named a tie between Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness. For the worst movie, he cited his notorious 1999 flop Wild West West.
MOVIES
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy