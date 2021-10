A male juvenile is facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against a North Alabama school. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said a bomb threat was made against Brindlee Mountain High School on Oct. 4. A juvenile was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with the case and charged with making a terrorist threat. He is currently being housed in a juvenile facility and will appear before a Marshall County judge on Monday.

