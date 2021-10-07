Meritage Homes launches Valencia Crossing in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA — Meritage Homes, the U.S. sixth-largest public homebuilder, has closed on the purchase of 161 platted lots within the City of Tucson for $2.6 million ($15,887 per lot). Development of the community, named Valencia Crossing, has begun and Meritage will offer a series of energy-efficient new home designs in two phases. This community will feature floorplans from Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW. series and range from approximately 1,327- to 2,220- square-feet.roselawgroupreporter.com
