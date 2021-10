FOXBOROUGH — Not many players can say they’ve had three different stints with one team, but that’s what Jamie Collins is about to embark on with the Patriots. Collins was brought back by the Patriots officially on Wednesday after being released by the Lions a few weeks ago. The linebacker was drafted in the second round by the team in 2013, played in New England until he was traded to the Browns in 2016, returned for 2019 and now is back after one year and two games in Detroit.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO