Environment

Camping storms and springs

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have written about this before, but one of the most amazing experiences of my life occurred one October night about 10 years ago when I was hiking with some pastor friends on a remote trail in the backwoods of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. We had set up...

www.wnewsj.com

Gazette

Colorado Springs weather: Friday, weekend storms to disappear by Monday

Chances of rain expected Friday afternoon will likely taper off throughout the weekend and temperatures will warm up into next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted. A 60% chance of rain is expected Friday afternoon before 3 p.m. with rainfall amounting to less than a tenth of an...
PUEBLO, CO
themountvernongrapevine.com

Camping Basics

With the leaves changing, it’s a perfect time to get outdoors! Going camping for the first time? Be sure to follow these camping basics!. All Ohio State Parks campgrounds require a reservation ahead of time and can be booked up to six months in advance. All campsites include level parking, a picnic table, and a fire ring. Rates and amenities vary by park.
OHIO STATE
DFW Community News

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning. “The tough decision was made due to weather forecast, and the preparations required for overnight cooking outdoors,” Meier told...
WYLIE, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Camping for beginners

Camping is an opportunity for individuals of all ages to venture into the great outdoors. Camping can be an immersive outdoor activity that includes hiking, cooking and sightseeing, all in a single, memorable trip. According to KOA’s 2021 Annual North American Report, more than 70% of North American campers changed...
HOBBIES
Jesus
Clarion News

Prepare for spring gardening in the fall

You can start by cleaning and organizing your shed. Now may be the time to add a small tool shed. The flexible vinyl 1 to 2 car "garage" is an ideal storage area at a relatively low cost clean, replace, repair and sharpen tools. Have one good accessible location to...
GARDENING
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8524 Pine Springs Drive

Phenomenal 4BR 4.5 BA townhome with over 4600 SqFt for living and entertaining! Over$20,000 of upgrades to enhance this home+GGs already incredible open floor plan. Solar panelsinstalled in 2019 to make this a more energy-efficient home in both summer and winter to easethe strain on your pocketbook. New kitchen appliances added to support your entertaininglifestyle or culinary cravings. Renovated bathroom in 2019, new lightingfixtures throughout, and fans added to all bedrooms and all floors. New hypoallergenic carpetadded to the basement and loft areas. Custom stenciling throughout presents a casual yetelegant vibe. Enjoy the many options this home has to offer. Start your day with a workout inyour basement home gym followed by a rinse off in your spa like master bath shower. Yourwell-appointed gourmet kitchen awaits you to serve up a light breakfast along with yourfavorite cup of espresso served from your craft style coffee bar. The coffee bar can function forboth your morning wake up needs, as well as your evening entertainment delights as it containstwo cooling stations one for water, beverages and accompaniments and the other to store youreclectic wine collection. After breakfast work out of home office in the light and airy loft whereyou can then unwind after a full day by enjoying an evening under the stars either on yourfenced in patio or upstairs on your ample loft deck. There are endless possibilities with this home! If you need more entertaining or recreation options outside of the home, then take a short walk to thecommunity clubhouse that features a gathering room and fitness center or plan a pool party bythe community+GGs expansive pool. There are two fun-filled and adventure awaits playgrounds. Oh and last but not least don+GGt worry about maintaining your lawn your HOAhas this covered. Easy commute to major cities and conveniently located close to majortransportation routes. What more do you need, your place to call home awaits you now, seeyou soon!
REAL ESTATE
MyWabashValley.com

Showers and Storms

Rain likely by afternoon with a few storms, a high of 74. Rain likely tonight with a few storms, a low of 64. Graber Post Buildings Weather Cam. Right Now in Terre Haute. Metro View. Rain becoming more likely by afternoon. National and Regional Satellite/Radar. Local Satellite/Radar. Dorsett Automotive Doppler...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
schoolnewsnetwork.org

No camping trip? No problem, camp’s coming to you

Grandville — If the sixth-graders can’t go to overnight camp, their teachers are going to do everything they can to bring the camp experience to their students. That’s the attitude at West Elementary, where the ongoing pandemic scuttled this year’s plans for the annual fall trip. To make up for it, the sixth-grade teachers partnered with Grace Adventures and the school’s parent club to bring in “Camp 2U,” a traveling day camp.
GRANDVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping
williamsrecord.com

Spring Street Blues

Monday 9-27-21 7:46 a.m. ’62 Center for Theater and Dance: Custodial Services reported damage to a standing light fixture on the southeast side of the center. It is unknown when the light was damaged, and the custodial staff notified Electrical Trades, who repaired the fixture. 7:50 a.m. Williams College Bookstore:...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
adirondackalmanack.com

Camping, with a stranger

“Folks would pay big bucks for this experience.”. My non-hunting brother uttered those words, as he sat dining fireside one early September lake evening. Taking advantage of the special early NYS military/veteran’s waterfowl hunt, I had experienced success, and bagged several ducks. What good is hunter’s bounty not shared? So, I called up my brother;
HOBBIES
wnewsj.com

Keep fall creatures out of your home

Do you have the Halloween spirit this year? It may be a little early for ghosts, ghouls or goblins, but there are plenty of scary and annoying creatures lurking around homes this time of year. In October when the weather cools, many kinds of insects take advantage of cracks and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
pacificyachting.com

Shore Camping

There it is in the distance, the beach of your dreams. The only problem is that there is absolutely no place close by to safely drop anchor and go explore for a while. After a few trips down the west coast of Haida Gwaii, and way too many disappointments at not being able to make shore for a little exploration, we came up with a new tactic: Shore camping with the tender.
HOBBIES
Arkansas Online

Camp Robinson camping to be restricted

MAYFLOWER — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will discontin- ue camping outside of sched- uled events in a portion of the Camp Robinson Special Use Area. The campsites at the area headquarters beside the en- trance to the Special Use Area field trial area and archery ranges will be closed unless the campsite occupant is participating in an event that has been scheduled with the area staff. The sites feature free electrical outlets and water hookups intended for use during outdoors-oriented events.
MAYFLOWER, AR
96.7 KISS FM

Tourists Almost Get Mauled By Elk in Yellowstone

This is a great lesson on what not to do when you are visiting Yellowstone National Park and respecting wildlife. A video has been making the rounds that were taken at the end of September in Yellowstone National Park of an older couple getting a little too close to the wildlife. The couple decides that because this hulking elk is closer to town they could approach it, well let's just say the elk let them know they aren't a petting zoo animal quickly. Watch the video below.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
San Saba News & Star

The Richland Springs Report

The weather here in Richland Springs can only be called wonderful. Cool, crisp mornings are perfect for early morning coffee or tea on the front porch. Thanks to dust and fire in the air, both sunrises and sunsets have been viewed in full technicolor. Hopefully, the promised rains for next week will materialize, and our pastures and lawns can get a little relief.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
East Hampton Star

A New Brew in Springs

"Sandy loam" is a component of the fertile soils that make the South Fork rich with agricultural potential. It's also the name of a beer made by a brewery that's been growing a name for itself over the last six years, the Springs Brewery. Lindsay Reichart and Gunnar Burke, Northwest...
DRINKS
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Spring Grove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spring Grove: Saturday, October 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Showers And Thunderstorms;
SPRING GROVE, PA
KKTV

Crews respond to a grass and ‘camp’ fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to an area near South Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. The intersection is on the southeast side of the city. The fire department was reporting it was also a “camp” fire, likely meaning a possible homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Camp In Style

Enjoy your next road trip in style! The Ohio Outdoor RV Show is going on now until Sunday in Medina.
MEDINA, OH

