Check Out Lawton’s New Mural of Johnny Depp
We have a new mural in Lawton, Fort Sill thanks to the Shaw Brothers, Terry, and Darry Shaw. You can check it out on the corner of Gore Blvd. and 14th Street on the side of CrossHair Cuts Barbershop located at 1410 W. Gore Blvd. This latest addition to the Lawton mural collection features the many characters of Johnny Depp including: Edward Scissorhands, Captin Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribean, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, and Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.z94.com
Comments / 1