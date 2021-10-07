Check Out Lawton’s New Mural of Johnny Depp

If you haven't heard the news yet Evil Dead the Musical is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill to the Trail of Fear on select dates throughout the month of October. Being a HUGE FAN of Bruce Cambell and the Evil Dead franchise I've always wanted to see it and now I'll finally get my chance. Evil Dead the Musical takes elements from Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and mixes them all together for what's been called one of the funniest, craziest, and bloodiest musical experiences in the history of musicals.

