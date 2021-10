A GoFundMe has raised more than $5,500 as of Tuesday morning for the family of the woman who died in a single-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on Friday. Danielle Wysote was killed when her vehicle rolled over near the Charlton rest area off the Mass. Pike shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, police said. Authorities said she was ejected from the vehicle and transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO