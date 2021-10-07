CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting threat against ‘Central High School’ not connected to Bay City high school, officials say

By Caitlyn French
 5 days ago
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City schools and law enforcement officials responded to an alleged threatening post on social media, which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. According to a joint release by the Bay City Department of Public Safety and Bay City Public Schools, an officer from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a threats complaint at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from an individual regarding a social media post about a possible school shooting. The post in question mentioned ‘Central High School’ and included photos of firearms and a protest. As a result, Bay City Public School officials were notified of the threat and an investigation began.

