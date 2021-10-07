CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3rwJ_0cKHsTpz00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., in this Friday, Nov. 5, 2010, file photo. Eighteen former NBA players, including Williams, have been arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

NEW YORK — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.

A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges that were brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.

The list of those charged include Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Sebastian Telfair.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

Officer stabbed by inmate at Attica

ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — An officer at the Attica Correctional Facility is recovering after an inmate stabbed him multiple times in the chest with what the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) calls a “metal shank.” According to investigators, the officer was letting an inmate out of his cell to receive […]
ATTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Telfair
BBC

Paedophile Wayne Wilson jailed after fleeing to United States

A "dangerous" and "prolific" paedophile who went on the run to the USA has been jailed for more than six years. Wayne Wilson, 38, had previous convictions for voyeurism and possession of indecent images when he fled the UK in 2018 while being investigated over new allegations. He was tracked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLR10 News

‘I hurt somebody;’ court documents detail while man stabbed female Mercy employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Court documents released Tuesday provide more details about a stabbing incident Friday at the Mercy Surgery Center in Springfield. Charles Turner, the man accused in the incident, turned himself in at Springfield Police headquarters Friday morning, telling staffers in the lobby he had come to turn himself in: “I hurt somebody. I […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Health Care Fraud#Health And Welfare#Cox Media Group
KREX

Gun violence claiming more lives of American teens, children

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of American children, from toddlers caught in crossfires to teenagers gunned down in turf wars, drug squabbles or for posting the wrong thing on social media. Shootings involving children and teenagers have been on the rise in recent years, and 2021 is no exception. Experts […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Former NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK -- Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. "The defendants' playbook involved fraud and deception," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told...
NBA
kurv.com

18 Ex-NBA Players Charged iIn $4M Health Care Fraud Scheme

(AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they pocketed $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference that the defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception. An indictment in Manhattan federal...
NBA
PennLive.com

Former NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
70K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy