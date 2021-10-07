CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man guilty in case of sexually abused children

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A federal jury has convicted an Alabama man for using Internet applications to seek images and videos of the sexual abuse of Filipino children as young as five years old. Evidence presented at trial shows Benjamin Walter, 41, of Decatur, Alabama, used two web service provider accounts to get women in the Philippines to sexually abuse their own children and relatives, federal prosecutors said. Walter's requests spanned about three years and included directions to arrange for the gang rape of young children and to sexually assault them in other ways, authorities said.

www.miamiherald.com

