Many health systems have used hospital consolidations or physician group acquisitions to grow and compete. But these actions often come at the expense of rising healthcare and insurance costs for patients, says the AHIP. — It would seem obvious that the continued pandemic is driving up healthcare costs in America. But there may be other significant factors at play, including the ongoing trend of hospital consolidations, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A).

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO