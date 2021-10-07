CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier Township, PA

New automated, gated development planned for Collier

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyTTS_0cKHsINE00
Pittsburgh Business Times

Collier — An evening Zillow tour by Bobby Steele not only landed him a new home, but also the opportunity to launch a new idea: A fully automated, gated community of smart homes.

But first, it took some insistence on Zillow’s part that Steele take a good look at the property that included both a home on a large lot and a separate, already subdivided extra 30-acre lot.

“I was actually looking for houses to buy on Zillow late one night and this one popped up. It just was intriguing. It didn’t even show up with the lot. I thought ‘Wow, this is pretty cool, I didn’t know something like this was around here,” Steele said. He moved on with his search. “Then it popped up again.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Banyan planning new development near Sky Harbor

Banyan Residential has begun the submittal, review and approval process for its latest Phoenix development. According to a project narrative submitted to the City of Phoenix on September 23rd, Banyan Residential 48th Street and Washington will be a 515-unit multifamily development at the intersection’s SWC. The company is seeking approval for a Planned Unit Development on the vacant nearly 18-gross-acre site.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Collier Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte offers first peek at new zoning, land development plan

A draft of Charlotte’s long-awaited Unified Development Ordinance is now available to the public to offer feedback on the most substantial overhaul of the city’s zoning and land use policies in recent memory. The 608-page UDO is a single zoning and land development ordinance rewriting and consolidating several existing, overlapping...
CHARLOTTE, NC
columbusunderground.com

Texas Developer Pitches New Plan for Lane Avenue Site

A new plan to replace the Harrison Apartments building at 222 W. Lane Ave. with a mixed-use development has been submitted to the city. A previous proposal for the site – which called for 361 apartments, 22,000 square feet of office space, a parking garage, and ground floor commercial space – had already won zoning approvals from the neighborhood, the Development Commission and City Council, and was on track to begin construction soon.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New developer plans rehab of fire-gutted Karpeles museum building

ST. LOUIS — Just weeks after a developer withdrew a plan to put condos into a fire-damaged former museum building in Compton Heights, another developer has a residential proposal of his own for the site. Adam Keune said Wednesday that a subsidiary of his Armin Properties recently bought the old...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
roselawgroupreporter.com

National CRE developer names new Phoenix leader, discusses plans for 2022

Real estate development and management firm Ryan Cos. has named Chuck Carefoot president of the firm’s Southwest region. Carefoot has worked for Minnesota-based Ryan Cos. for 25 years, holding several leadership roles in the company. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Steele
wtvy.com

New housing development plans coming to Early County

Blakely, Ga. (WTVY) - A new housing development is coming to Early County. The development will include assessments for many different styles of homes for the city of blakely, from tiny homes to single family homes. “This process is really more education to educate us and connect us with potential...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
Portland Tribune

Developer submits plans for industrial building

The Creations Northwest project could have up to five commercial and industrial tenants. Developer Creations Northwest has submitted plans to the City of Madras to build an industrial building north of town in the Jefferson Park Business Center Plat. If all goes as planned, crews will break ground in November...
MADRAS, OR
WFMJ.com

Fully automated warehouse planned for Warren's Wheatland Tube facility

Zekelman Industries has announced plans to build a fully automated warehouse at its Wheatland Tube facility in Warren. The warehouse is scheduled to begin operation in December of 2022 and will be 83,000 square feet and 65,000 feet high. It is being built by Matter Atomic Warehouses. The warehouse will...
WARREN, OH
Virginia Business

Colliers names new regional manager for Va., Raleigh brokerage

Colliers has named a new regional operations manager for its Norfolk and Raleigh, North Carolina, offices, the commercial real estate company announced this week. Kristina Rodriguez, who will be based in Norfolk, will oversee the two offices and manage their brokerage division, including human resources, finance and information technology areas. She most recently worked in brokerage operations for a team in the Dallas office.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Idea#Zillow
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer residents, fearful of industrial buildings, call for halt on new development plans

A group of residents want Palmer Township officials to stop taking land development applications until new zoning changes can be adopted. On Tuesday, Moor Drive resident Tim Fisher presented the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors with a petition with 427 signatures asking that the township immediately start scheduling meetings to adopt zoning changes.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Centre Avenue Housing, A New Affordable Housing Complex In The Hill District Opens Today

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happening today, a new affordable housing complex will open in the Hill District. The former YMCA building on Centre Avenue is now known as Centre Avenue Housing. The four-story building has 74 rooms, each costing $412 in rent per month. It’s the result of more than $7 million in renovations thanks to a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and Action Housing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Seattle Times

Automated gates step up the protection of home or business

Homes and businesses have been using gates as a form of security for centuries. But technological advances, especially over the past five to 10 years, have changed the way gates are operated. In particular, the advent of the smartphone has opened the door (both figuratively and literally) for a variety of options, such as being able to operate your gate to let someone in even if you’re on the opposite side of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Jacksonville Daily Record

Colliers targets ‘new-to-market’ restaurant for Related Group’s Southbank apartments

Colliers is targeting a “new-to-market” operator for a park and riverfront restaurant linked to Related Group’s proposed 326-unit Downtown Southbank apartment project, according to real estate firm senior director Matthew Clark. Colliers released leasing information Sept. 27 for Miami-based Related Group’s proposed 5,000-square-foot Restaurant at Manor. City Council awarded Related...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WNNR-DB Orlando Florida (Nothin Nice Radio)

Orlando Florida business: Looking optimistic plans for new development in city

Orlando Florida business: Looking optimistic plans for new development in city. Recently we had the opportunity to sit down with Tom, the owner of Creative Convenience Construction and we talked about the new car wash thats coming, and a few other things. He told me that, "Things are very different right now, I'm 75 years old, Vietnam Veteran and I have never seen all these jobs, but not enough people in them!". I told him, " Yeah I'm shocked about the pay and some places they will even give you a tablet!". We both laughed and gathered our thoughts, but as the conversation persisted on I looked out side at the construction site as I seen only three people. it made me realized that in-spite of all the turmoil that we face as a people. Even with the forever changing of our surroundings. We will continue to push forward with growth and change because as a people of we will remain, diligent, we will remain consistent and we will continue to build regardless of the difficulties.
ORLANDO, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
72K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy