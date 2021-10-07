New automated, gated development planned for Collier

Pittsburgh Business Times

Collier — An evening Zillow tour by Bobby Steele not only landed him a new home, but also the opportunity to launch a new idea: A fully automated, gated community of smart homes.

But first, it took some insistence on Zillow’s part that Steele take a good look at the property that included both a home on a large lot and a separate, already subdivided extra 30-acre lot.

“I was actually looking for houses to buy on Zillow late one night and this one popped up. It just was intriguing. It didn’t even show up with the lot. I thought ‘Wow, this is pretty cool, I didn’t know something like this was around here,” Steele said. He moved on with his search. “Then it popped up again.”