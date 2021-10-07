COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For K-12 In 2022-2023 School Year?

Could The COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required For Florida Elementary, Middle, High School Students When Next School Year Starts?

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Could a COVID-19 vaccine mandate be in the cards for the 2022-2023 school year?

With the Pfizer COVID vaccine reportedly just a few weeks away from CDC approval for kids 5-12, parents contacting BocaNewsNow.com say — overwhelmingly — that it’s time for the Florida to add COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandated vaccines.

While pro-COVID spreaders continue their lawsuits trying to prevent the use of masks in Palm Beach County schools, there is little question concerning the validity of a vaccine mandate. Already, parents and guardians are required to have their children vaccinated for diphtheria, hepatitis, polio, measles/mumps/rubella and varicella before being permitted to enter a Florida school.

We are asking our readers this question: what do you think about a vaccine mandate for COVID-19?

Should children be required to receive the vaccine before being permitted into school next year? Remember, this would be a state mandate, not a decision to be made by a school district.

Let us know what you think, below.

