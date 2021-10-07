CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For K-12 In 2022-2023 School Year?

 5 days ago

Could The COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required For Florida Elementary, Middle, High School Students When Next School Year Starts?

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Could a COVID-19 vaccine mandate be in the cards for the 2022-2023 school year?

With the Pfizer COVID vaccine reportedly just a few weeks away from CDC approval for kids 5-12, parents contacting BocaNewsNow.com say — overwhelmingly — that it’s time for the Florida to add COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandated vaccines.

While pro-COVID spreaders continue their lawsuits trying to prevent the use of masks in Palm Beach County schools, there is little question concerning the validity of a vaccine mandate. Already, parents and guardians are required to have their children vaccinated for diphtheria, hepatitis, polio, measles/mumps/rubella and varicella before being permitted to enter a Florida school.

We are asking our readers this question: what do you think about a vaccine mandate for COVID-19?

Should children be required to receive the vaccine before being permitted into school next year? Remember, this would be a state mandate, not a decision to be made by a school district.

Let us know what you think, below.

The article COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For K-12 In 2022-2023 School Year? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 6

William OBrien
4d ago

.002 (that’s 2 tenth of a percent, not 2 percent) kids under 18 die from Covid. Almost all with pre-existing conditions. And you think this warrants a vaccine mandate. Kids dying from Covid is 127th on the list of how kids under 18 die. Vaccine mandate, really. Boca News should be shut down for spreading fear. You’re worse than someone yelling “fire” in a movie theater. Plus it’s starting to look like after 3 or 4 months the efficacy of the Covid is no better than the flu shot. Report the truth

Reply
6
Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Not based on science, children’s research not in high risk! It’s like giving a child the shingles vaccine. If they get sick with covid they have 99.9 surviving rate.

Reply
4
Mr Bill
4d ago

No poison getting near my children. FJB! DeSantis will never allow vaccine mandates

Reply
6
 

BOCANEWSNOW

CRAZY FLORIDA? Here’s The Official Language Blocking Kid COVID Quarantines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Block Schools From Keeping Exposed Kids Home. Now 5,577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Palm Beach County School District. Local School Official: “The Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers Are Nut Jobs” As Most Kids Wear Masks To Keep Friends Safe. “DeSantis Fueling Fire.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: PALM […] The article CRAZY FLORIDA? Here’s The Official Language Blocking Kid COVID Quarantines appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting

New Florida Surgeon General, An Anti-Masker, Says Schools Can’t Order COVID-Exposed Students To Stay Home. EMBARRASSED? UCLA Removes Dr. Joseph Ladapo From Its Website. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s new surgeon general, who appears to be cut from the same anti-masking mold as […] The article Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Regional Hospital Proceeds With Mask Optional Event, Many Question

Baptist Hospital System Not Answering Questions About Optics, Impact Of Mask Optional, Vaccine Optional Fundraiser. NURSE: “Baptist Cares About Money, Not Your Health.” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In a move that seemingly places money in front of safety, Boca Raton Regional […] The article Boca Regional Hospital Proceeds With Mask Optional Event, Many Question appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FAU Henderson University School Ranked Second In USA For K-5

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The best area elementary school you’ll almost assuredly never get your kids into is FAU’s Henderson University School. The school, which randomly pulls from varied demographics based on applications received once a year, is free for those lucky enough […] The article FAU Henderson University School Ranked Second In USA For K-5 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
