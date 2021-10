AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday, Oct. 11, stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual. According to the executive order, that includes an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. I issued an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by ANY entity in Texas. I also added the issue to the Special Session agenda. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, & our best defense against the virus, but...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO