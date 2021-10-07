CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosmopolis, WA

Spencer E. Stamper

By Obituaries
The Daily World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer Eugene Stamper of Cosmopolis, Washington, passed into the presence of his Lord Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Olympia, Washington. Spencer was born in Hoquiam, Washington Dec. 3, 1936, to Freelin Spencer Stamper and Ruth Musser Stamper. He attended school in Hoquiam and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1955. After graduation, Spencer worked for Blagen Mill in Hoquiam. He interrupted his time at Blagen’s to serve in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. After returning home, he completed an apprenticeship as a journeyman welder and worked in the weld shop of Lamb Grays Harbor for 33 years, retiring in 1998.

